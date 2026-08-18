Telegraph Road in Brownstown Township closed while police investigate serious crash

Part of Telegraph Road in Brownstown Township, Michigan, will be closed for several hours as a result of a serious crash in the area, township police said Tuesday morning.

The crash is affecting traffic on Telegraph Road/U.S. 24 just north of Sibley Road in Wayne County.

"The roadway will be closed for several hours while we investigate," Brownstown Township Police Department said on social media. "Please avoid the area and keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

The Brownstown Township fire department is also on scene.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.