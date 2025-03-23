2 teens injured after UTV collides with SUV at St. Clair County intersection

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Two teenage girls are in the hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from a UTV that collided with an SUV in Berlin Township, Michigan Saturday night.

Officials responded to the crash at the intersection of Berville Road and Masters Road around 7:30 p.m, according to the St. Clair Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe a 2022 Kawasaki Mule UTV, driven by a 16-year-old girl, failed to yield to a Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection, and the two vehicles collided.

The crash resulted in the 16-year-old driver, from Berlin Township, and a 15-year-old Armada, Michigan, girl riding in the UTV being ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital.

Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office says.

The county's crash investigation team is investigating.