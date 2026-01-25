2 teens taken into custody after police in helicopter track down stolen car in Detroit

Two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody after a Michigan State Police helicopter was used to track down a stolen car in Detroit on Saturday night, the state agency said.

The owner of the vehicle called dispatchers around 9:15 p.m. and said they were tracking it on Southfield Freeway. Guided by their updated location reports, a helicopter crew in Trooper 2 was able to spot the car, according to the state agency.

The motorist of the car, later identified as one of the boys, didn't pull over when troopers in an MSP vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

"Troopers on the ground did not pursue, but Trooper 2 continued to track it from the air," Michigan State Police said in a social media post about the incident.

The teen driver and a 15-year-old passenger ran from the car at Fenmore Street near 7 Mile Road, the state agency said.

Troopers saw the passenger running and took him into custody. The motorist was taken into custody after the crew in Trooper 2 tracked him down, according to the state agency. Both were taken to the Michigan State Police Second District Headquarters and officials contacted their parents.

MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a written statement on Sunday morning that the car would be returned to its owner.