2 Detroit teens to face trial as adults in Eastpointe Wendy's parking lot shooting

Two teenagers will face trial as adults over a shooting that took place on June 10 in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Eastpointe, Michigan. Both potentially face the penalties of life in prison.

"The allegations against these juveniles are extremely serious. We will continue to pursue accountability and justice in this case," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

The teens, both from Detroit, had preliminary exams on Friday in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe and were bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court, the prosecutor's office said. Their next hearing is an arraignment on Sept. 14.

The 16-year-old faces felony charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, weapons-dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of personal property.

The 15-year-old faces felony charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Assault with intent to murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach in the fast-food eatery's parking lot on 9 Mile Road, the Eastpointe Police Department said at the time. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.