Man injured in shooting at Wendy's restaurant in Eastpointe, police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man on Wednesday at a Wendy's in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Police say officers responded to the 18000 block of Nine Mile Road, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was transported to a hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastpointe Police Department's detective bureau at 586-445-5100 ext. 1025.