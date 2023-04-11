Teens arrested after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five teens were arrested Monday after fleeing Dearborn Heights police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into multiple vehicles.

Police recovered a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine in a pursuit in Dearborn Heights. Dearborn Heights Police Department

According to the Dearborn Heights Police Department, officers attempted to stop the vehicle at about 4 p.m., April 10, on eastbound Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive. The driver took off, attempting to turn north onto Oakwood Boulevard and struck two vehicles in Dearborn.

Police say the drivers in those vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The five suspects, between the ages of 15 and 18, were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspects reside in Michigan and North Dakota.

Police recovered a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine.

"Like many communities, we are experiencing a spike in motor vehicle thefts and our residents are understandably frustrated. The thefts negatively impact our residents' quality of life and ability to earn a living," Police Chief Jerrod S. Hart said in a statement. "I would like to thank the women and men of Dearborn Police Department and Dearborn Fire Department for their assistance in this incident. Law enforcement is a team effort with criminals crossing jurisdictional lines to prey on our community members."