Teenager injured in stabbing at hotel in Royal Oak Township

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was stabbed at a hotel in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, on Saturday night, according to the Michigan State Police.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at American Inn and Suites, located at 11000 W. 8 Mile Rd., at 10:25 p.m. Responding troopers found the boy, who had been stabbed in the leg, the state agency said.

Troopers provided first aid to the boy before he was taken to the hospital. They also conducted several interviews and are "obtaining further investigative leads on a suspect," according to officials.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.