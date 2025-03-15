Watch CBS News
Teenager fatally shot on Huron Street in Flint; police seeking tips on case

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A fatal shooting of a teenager is under investigation in Flint, Michigan, Michigan State Police reported. 

The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Huron Street. Flint Police Department officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting at the home, and on arrival found that a 16-year-old male was shot. He died as a result of his injuries. 

The Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating; no suspect is in custody. 

This is one of two separate homicide cases that Flint police are investigating from this week. 

Officers ask that anyone with information on the Huron Street case contact  Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL or D/Tpr. Kewish at 989-313-9313. 

