15-year-old struck, killed, while crossing Orchard Lake Road in Farmington, police say

A 15-year-old was killed when struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday evening in Farmington, Michigan.

The Farmington Police Department said the teen was in the crosswalk at Shiawasee Road, crossing Orchard Lake Road, about 8 p.m. A pickup truck that was northbound on Orchard Lake then struck the teen.

He was taken to an area hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

"The driver is cooperating with detectives, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the incident," police said.

The Farmington Hills Police and Fire teams assisted on the call.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the fatal crash.

Detectives ask that any witnesses to the circumstances come forward with information by contacting Special Operations Commander Patrick Spelman at 248-699-5150 or by email pspelman@farmgov.com.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking loss," city officials said.