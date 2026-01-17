Teenager recalls moments she was hit by car in Metro Detroit: "I remember the whole thing"

It's every parent's worst nightmare, a phone call that something terrible happened to their child.

For one Metro Detroit family, that was a reality when they told CBS News Detroit their daughter was hit by a car.

"I remember the whole thing, even flying in the air, I saw my shoes come off," said De'asia Pesti, an 18-year-old who survived after being hit by a car in Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

It's a day De'asia Pesti will never forget. She was trying to get to the bus stop on 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue when she was struck by the car, a near-death experience she says she remembers every second of.

"Its like going on a rollercoaster, watching everyone go a million miles under you," said De'asia Pesti.

She has gone from the operating table to the recovery room after facing multiple broken bones and open-heart surgery.

"Everything felt like the world was flying past us, and we were standing still and we couldn't reach her in time," said her father, Darryl Pesti.

The family says police have yet to find the driver who hit her.

Despite the long road ahead, De'asia Pesti forgives the driver.

"I just want to be real about it," said De'asia Pesti. "I feel like it might have been a kid. I mean, I am not going to lie, we all do dumb stuff when we are young ... just turn yourself in."

The family says police have yet to speak to the teenager with her being in the intensive care unit.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Eastpointe Police Department, but has yet to hear back.