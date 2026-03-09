Watch CBS News
Teen, 15, on ATV dies after being struck by car in Redford Township

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A 15-year-old boy driving an ATV died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Redford Township, police said. 

Police say the teen was stopped in the roadway in the area of 6 Mile Road and Kinloch Street around 8 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 6 Mile. 

Authorities say the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. 

Police say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Redford Police Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2561.

