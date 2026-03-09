Teen, 15, on ATV dies after being struck by car in Redford Township

A 15-year-old boy driving an ATV died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Redford Township, police said.

Police say the teen was stopped in the roadway in the area of 6 Mile Road and Kinloch Street around 8 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 6 Mile.

Authorities say the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Redford Police Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2561.