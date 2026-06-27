Teenager killed Monroe County UTV crash, sheriff's office says; 2 others hurt

A 16-year-old boy is dead and two other people were hurt after a utility task vehicle crash in Summerfield Township, Michigan, on Friday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in a private field on the 19700 block of Taft Road and was reported at 5:24 p.m. Investigators said the teenager was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger in which two other juveniles, whose ages haven't been disclosed by officials, were riding.

The teen lost control of the Polaris while going around a curve of a path in the field, the sheriff's office said. The Ranger overturned when he tried to correct the vehicle's direction.

All three people were then ejected from the Polaris. Officials said none of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, the teen died at the scene. The juveniles were treated there and then taken to the hospital by their parents as a precaution.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the agency at 734-240-7548. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.