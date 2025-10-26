Teenager injured in East Lansing stabbing at parking garage

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after he was stabbed "multiple times" at a parking garage in East Lansing, Michigan, early Saturday, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 1:35 a.m. at the Charles Street Garage at 121 Charles St. Police said the teen was stabbed "during or after a large fight."

He was taken to the hospital after seeking help from law enforcement. Officials said the teen's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police, who are investigating the stabbing, haven't disclosed whether any arrests have been made.