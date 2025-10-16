Teen injured in shooting after bullet enters home in Southwest Detroit

A teenager was struck by a bullet while inside a home Wednesday night in Southwest Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said the shots were fired outside of a home in the 1500 block of Campbell Street. At least one bullet went into the house, and a teenager who was inside was struck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said

Police were not certain if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The shooting remains under investigation.