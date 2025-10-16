Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen injured in shooting after bullet enters home in Southwest Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A teenager was struck by a bullet while inside a home Wednesday night in Southwest Detroit. 

The Detroit Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said the shots were fired outside of a home in the 1500 block of Campbell Street. At least one bullet went into the house, and a teenager who was inside was struck. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said 

Police were not certain if the victim and suspect knew each other. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue