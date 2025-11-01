Boy, 15, dead after being hit by SUV in Monroe County

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a motorist driving an SUV in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, on Saturday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The collision on North Telegraph Road near Paree Street was reported around 1:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said the teen, from Carleton, Michigan, was walking on the side of the road by the white fog line when a woman in a Dodge Journey struck him.

The Newport, Michigan, woman, 31, stopped at a nearby gas station, initially believing she hit a "non-fixed object," the sheriff's office said. She reached out to law enforcement after noticing the amount of damage to her vehicle.

According to officials, the teen was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was not injured.

A 14-year-old boy was walking with the teen at the time of the crash, though the sheriff's office hasn't disclosed whether he was hurt.

Officials said "driver inattention" is a factor in the collision, and the teen who was hit was wearing dark-colored clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.