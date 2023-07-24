Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen fatally shot in Detroit Sunday morning

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 24, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 24, 2023 02:33

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for at least two suspects after a teen was fatally shot Sunday morning. 

The incident happened about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, in the 3800 block of Lillibridge. Officers went to the location after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered one male teen had been shot several times. 

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are looking for at least two unknown suspects in connection to this crime. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.