Teen fatally shot in Detroit Sunday morning

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for at least two suspects after a teen was fatally shot Sunday morning.

The incident happened about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, in the 3800 block of Lillibridge. Officers went to the location after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered one male teen had been shot several times.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are looking for at least two unknown suspects in connection to this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.