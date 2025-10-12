17-year-old boy critically injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

Police in Detroit are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on the city's east side Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 15600 block of Manning Street around 11 a.m.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition, though they haven't disclosed what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.