Teen charged after threatening Ann Arbor elementary school, police say

An 18-year-old has been charged after making threats directed at an Ann Arbor elementary school as students were being dismissed last Friday.

Ann Arbor police responded to Haisley Elementary School around 4 p.m. Friday on a report that the teen threatened to harm people with a firearm.

Police later searched the suspect's home and did not find any firearms.

The teen is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility, police said, and is the lone suspect in the incident.

Washtenaw County prosecutors have charged the teen with one felony count of making terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of making school threats.

The teen will be arraigned after he is released from the hospital, authorities said. Washtenaw County prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond. If released on bond, the suspect would need to wear a GPS that would prevent him from going to Haisley Elementary School.

A no-trespass order has also been issued against the teen, restricting him from all Ann Arbor Public Schools properties.

Ann Arbor Public Schools issued the following statement, saying in part:

"The safety of our students and staff is our priority, and we are taking this situation very seriously. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community. We appreciate the quick response from our school administration and staff, as well as the cooperation and support from our families."

Ann Arbor police and school district leadership, as well as school social workers and psychologists, will be at Haisley Elementary School when school resumes on Tuesday, officials said.