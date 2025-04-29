Teen charged in Michigan home invasion bound over for trial

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

A 17-year-old charged as an adult in connection with a home invasion and arson in Mount Clemens, Michigan, is bound over for trial after waiving his right to a preliminary exam.

The teen is charged with first-degree home invasion, second-degree arson, placing explosives near property causing property damage and possession of bombs with unlawful intent causing damage.

He received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If a bond is posted, the teen must wear a GPS tether, is prohibited from using drugs and alcohol, cannot own a firearm, ammunition or other weapons, and must not have contact with any of the victims.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the teen allegedly broke into the home on April 10 and detonated a device, causing fire damage to the house. Prosecutors say seven people, including an infant, were inside the home at the time but were able to escape.

"I did not reach the decision to charge Mr. Brady as an adult lightly. The gravity of this crime plus the need to seek justice for the victims and protect the public required this solemn action," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "When I served in the Michigan Senate, I authored and passed the legislation that ended the prosecutorial practice of automatically charging 17-year-olds as adults to provide more discretion and fairness in the justice system. I believe in measured justice and giving second chances to young people. But, in this case, Mr. Brady's alleged grievous conduct requires me to charge him as an adult."

The teen's next court hearing is scheduled for May 12.