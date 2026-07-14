Teen charged after 5-year-old Detroit boy shot by stray bullet while riding bike

A Detroit teen is accused of firing a handgun into the air, striking a 5-year-old boy who was riding his bike while outside his home on the west side last week.

The 15-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because he is being charged as a juvenile, is charged with one count of careless discharge causing injury or death and one count of felony firearm.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on July 7 in the 20200 block of Lindsay Street. When police arrived, they found the 5-year-old sitting on the front porch of his home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left arm. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wayne County prosecutors allege the teen was at a park across the street from the victim when he fired a handgun into the air. The young boy was then struck in the arm by a stray bullet.

The court set the teen's bond at $8,000 with house arrest during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. In addition, the teen must avoid contact with the complainant or witnesses, must not possess firearms, must remain charge-free, and must attend all future hearings.

The teen's pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 5.