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Teen charged after 5-year-old Detroit boy shot by stray bullet while riding bike

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit teen is accused of firing a handgun into the air, striking a 5-year-old boy who was riding his bike while outside his home on the west side last week. 

The 15-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because he is being charged as a juvenile, is charged with one count of careless discharge causing injury or death and one count of felony firearm. 

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on July 7 in the 20200 block of Lindsay Street. When police arrived, they found the 5-year-old sitting on the front porch of his home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left arm. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege the teen was at a park across the street from the victim when he fired a handgun into the air. The young boy was then struck in the arm by a stray bullet. 

The court set the teen's bond at $8,000 with house arrest during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. In addition, the teen must avoid contact with the complainant or witnesses, must not possess firearms, must remain charge-free, and must attend all future hearings. 

The teen's pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 5. 

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