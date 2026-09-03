Teen caught on camera stealing packages off porches in Commerce Township

Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are working to track down at least one juvenile they say has been caught on camera more than once stealing packages off porches in Commerce Township.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, they've received several reports about these thefts since late August.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

In many of these cases, Bouchard says the same suspects were captured on security cameras, and one of the alleged perpetrators appears to be a minor.

"They're out, they're taking packages, they're tearing them open sometimes discarding them," Bouchard said.

The sheriff says the suspect appears to be a young boy, approximately 12 years of age, who appears to have an accomplice. He tells CBS News Detroit that they have been caught on camera more than once stealing packages off porches at night.

"We've had a number of reports, especially towards the end of August, from different homes, different addresses. It's a problem for the community that have packages that are disappearing. They may not even know it was stolen," Bouchard said.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The thefts have taken place in neighborhoods near Commerce Road and Carroll Lake Road in Commerce Township.

"You see a lot on the news now about these porch pirates coming around and stealing things off your porch and whatnot, and it did happen on our street," said resident Shaldon Richards.

Richards says in the 40 years he's lived in the area, situations like this are rare.

"It's a very quiet street. Not much goes on here, and it's a surprise when something like this does come up," Richards said.

Neighbors are now on high alert.

"It makes me uncomfortable because this is usually a very safe neighborhood, and I certainly will be watching," said resident Sharon Devine.

Meanwhile, the sheriff urges the juvenile suspect to come forward.

"We're not necessarily looking to put some young person in jail at a very young age, but we are looking to correct that behavior. Tell your parents. Turn yourself in. There's a path forward," Bouchard said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in this area.

Bouchard encourages residents to stay vigilant and to contact the police if they see anything unusual or if any of their packages are stolen.