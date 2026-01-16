Teen accused of shooting at Ann Arbor home in targeted attack, police say

Charges have been filed in the case of a targeted shooting directed toward a home in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said it arrested Marcus Claybron Jr., 18, at a Belleville home on Wednesday in connection with the investigation. He was taken into custody without incident.

Claybron was arraigned Thursday at 14A-1 District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, firearms-convert semi-automatic to fully automatic, and weapons felony firearm, Ann Arbor Police said. Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety, and he remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.

During a search in Belleville, police said they found three firearms along with a switch converter kit that can be illegally used to convert semiautomatic firearms to fire automatically. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office assisted Ann Arbor Police on that scene.

The charges and investigation relate to an incident of someone opening fire into a home in the 3000 block of Valencia Circle about 6:50 a.m. Dec. 30. More than two dozen shots were fired, police said, but no one was struck and there were no injuries.

The incident is believed to be a targeted attack, police said.

"This was an extremely dangerous incident that easily could have had tragic consequences. The recovery of multiple firearms and an illegal machine gun conversion device highlights just how serious this threat was to our community," Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre C. Anderson said.