Teacher mentoring grants going to dozens of Southeast Michigan schools

Dozens of Southeast Michigan schools are among those sharing in a nearly $10 million statewide investment intended to support new teachers and school administrators.

The Michigan Department of Education announced on Monday the effort to encourage schools and districts to create mentoring and retention programs or work with a provider that meets requirements to increase the number of certified teachers in specific areas.

"If we want to put Students First, we need to keep outstanding new educators in the field," State Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said. "Mentoring and induction programs help our schools retain teachers and administrators who are making the difference in the lives of children."

A total of 239 districts received the grants after committing to helping newer teachers and administrators learn from experienced professionals, state education officials said. The funding includes $8.5 million that 199 school districts and agencies can use for stipends, training and professional learning materials. There is also $1.5 million designated for 118 schools or districts that have contracted services on this topic.

Southeast Michigan schools receiving the funds

The following Southeast Michigan schools are on the list provided by the Michigan Department of Education as schools and districts receiving the teacher mentoring and training grants.

Airport Community Schools.

Allen Park Public Schools.

American Montessori Academy.

Arts Academy in the Woods, Fraser.

Au Gres-Sims School District.

Avondale School District.

Blissfield Community Schools.

Bridge Academy.

Brighton Area Schools.

Brown City Community Schools.

Caniff Liberty Academy, Hamtramck.

Capac Community Schools.

Central Academy, Ann Arbor.

Charyl Stockwell Academy District, Howell.

Chelsea School District.

Clarenceville School District.

Clawson Public Schools.

Clinton Community Schools.

Crescent Academy, Southfield.

Crestwood School District, Dearborn Heights.

David Ellis Academy, Detroit.

David Ellis Academy West, Redford.

Dearborn Heights School District.

Detroit Community Schools (public school academy).

Detroit Leadership Academy.

Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Discovery Creative Pathways, Wayne County.

East China School District.

Eastpointe Community Schools.

Ecorse Public Schools.

Escuela Avancemos Academy, Detroit.

Ferndale Public Schools.

Fitzgerald Public Schools.

FlexTech High School, Brighton.

Fostering Leadership Academy, Redford Township.

Fowlerville Community Schools.

Frontier International Academy, Detroit.

Garden City Public Schools.

George Washington Carver Academy, Highland Park.

Global Heights Academy, Dearborn Heights.

Global Tech Academy, Ypsilanti.

Great Lakes Academy.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools.

Hazel Park Schools.

Holly Area Schools.

Howell Public Schools.

Huron Academy, Clinton Township.

Ida Public Schools.

Jefferson Schools, Monroe County.

Lamphere Schools.

L'Anse Creuse Public Schools.

Lincoln Consolidated Schools, Ypsilanti.

MacDowell Preparatory Academy, Detroit.

Manchester Community School District.

Martin Luther King Jr. Education Center Academy, Detroit.

Marysville Public Schools.

Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools.

Michigan Educational Choice Center, Detroit.

Milan Area Schools.

Monroe Public Schools.

Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy.

Multicultural Academy, Ann Arbor.

New Dawn Academy of Warren.

North Branch Area Schools.

Novi Community School District.

Oakland FlexTech High School.

Oakland International Academy, Detroit/Hamtramck.

Pathways Academy, Detroit.

Pillars Academy, Southfield.

Pinckney Community Schools.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.

Red Oak Academy.

Riverside Academy, Melvindale.

Rochester Community Schools.

Romulus Community Schools.

Roseville Community Schools.

Saline Area Schools.

Sandusky Community School District.

Southfield Public Schools.

Troy School District.

Unity Academy, Warren.

University Preparatory Academy, Detroit.

University Preparatory Art & Design, Detroit.

University Preparatory Science and Math, Detroit.

Utica Community Schools.

Van Buren Public Schools.

Vista Meadows Academy, Dearborn Heights.

Warren Consolidated Schools.

Waterford School District.

Wayne-Westland Community School District.

West Bloomfield School District.

West Village Academy, Dearborn.

Weston Preparatory Academy, Detroit.

Wyandotte Public Schools.

Yale Public Schools.

Ypsilanti Community Schools.