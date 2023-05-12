Watch CBS News
Teacher Appreciation Week wraps up on CBS News Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, CBS News Detroit is continuing to highlight teachers in southeast Michigan that are making a difference in the lives of their students. 

Natelege Sims is a third-grade math teacher at Bates Academy in Detroit. 

Derek Atlas is a science teacher and track coach at Harper Woods Middle School. 

Leann Foote is a social studies teacher at Grand River Academy in Livonia. 

Nicole Thirkield is a sixth-grade math teacher at Levey Middle School in Southfield. 

May 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

