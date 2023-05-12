Teacher Appreciation Week wraps up on CBS News Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, CBS News Detroit is continuing to highlight teachers in southeast Michigan that are making a difference in the lives of their students.
Natelege Sims is a third-grade math teacher at Bates Academy in Detroit.
Derek Atlas is a science teacher and track coach at Harper Woods Middle School.
Leann Foote is a social studies teacher at Grand River Academy in Livonia.
Nicole Thirkield is a sixth-grade math teacher at Levey Middle School in Southfield.
