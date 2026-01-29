Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor police investigating incident of man asking 10-year-old to approach his vehicle

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Taylor, Michigan, have issued an alert to area residents after receiving a report that someone tried to encourage a child to walk out to his vehicle. 

The incident that police called "suspicious activity" happened about 5 p.m. Saturday at the Target store on Pardee Road. 

A 10-year-old child was inside the store with an adult when a man approached the two and began speaking to the child about Pokémon trading cards. The conversation included the man asking if the child wanted to go see the Pokémon cards he had in his vehicle. 

"The child and accompanying adult left the area immediately and notified authorities," the police report said. 

Based on the investigation so far, no criminal activity has been identified. 

"However, the Taylor Police Department is sharing this information to raise awareness, help prevent potential future incidents, and encourage parents and guardians to remain vigilant and aware of interactions involving children in public places. We encourage parents to talk with their children about safety and to report any suspicious behavior to police," officers said. 

Those who have noticed similar activity in the area are asked to report the incident to the Taylor Police Department. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue