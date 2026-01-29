Taylor police investigating incident of man asking 10-year-old to approach his vehicle

Police in Taylor, Michigan, have issued an alert to area residents after receiving a report that someone tried to encourage a child to walk out to his vehicle.

The incident that police called "suspicious activity" happened about 5 p.m. Saturday at the Target store on Pardee Road.

A 10-year-old child was inside the store with an adult when a man approached the two and began speaking to the child about Pokémon trading cards. The conversation included the man asking if the child wanted to go see the Pokémon cards he had in his vehicle.

"The child and accompanying adult left the area immediately and notified authorities," the police report said.

Based on the investigation so far, no criminal activity has been identified.

"However, the Taylor Police Department is sharing this information to raise awareness, help prevent potential future incidents, and encourage parents and guardians to remain vigilant and aware of interactions involving children in public places. We encourage parents to talk with their children about safety and to report any suspicious behavior to police," officers said.

Those who have noticed similar activity in the area are asked to report the incident to the Taylor Police Department.