Taylor police investigating Cass Street shooting that resulted in 1 death, 1 injury

Paula Wethington
The Taylor Police Department in Wayne County, Michigan, is investigating a shooting that erupted about 4 p.m. Monday and left one man dead and a woman injured. 

The incident began with an argument between a boyfriend and a girlfriend, Taylor Police Detective Lt. Frank Canning said. During the altercation, family members who live nearby were notified and police were called. The boyfriend in the couple was intoxicated and had a pistol, Canning said. 

Shots were fired after relatives arrived with the intention to intervene.

The man who was fatally shot was a brother of the suspect, the detective said. A woman who was injured, identified as his sister, was reported to be in critical condition for her injuries.

There was also damage to a home across the street from an errant shot during the altercation.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the pistol was seized. 

Everyone involved in the incident was in their 60s.

"It has been a very busy summer all across the country, Taylor included," the police detective said. 

