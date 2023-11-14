Watch CBS News
Taylor police investigating after bicyclist struck by semi-truck

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a semi-truck was turning westbound on Ecorse Road from southbound Monroe Boulevard and struck a woman riding a bicycle. 

The victim was not identified. 

In a Facebook post at 1:32 p.m., Taylor police said the area would be closed for several hours as police investigate the traffic crash.

No other information has been released at this time. 

