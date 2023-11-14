Taylor police investigating after bicyclist struck by semi-truck

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a semi-truck was turning westbound on Ecorse Road from southbound Monroe Boulevard and struck a woman riding a bicycle.

The victim was not identified.

In a Facebook post at 1:32 p.m., Taylor police said the area would be closed for several hours as police investigate the traffic crash.

No other information has been released at this time.