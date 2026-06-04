Taylor rezoning meeting rescheduled after heated exchange between residents, officials

The city of Taylor's Planning Commission voted Wednesday night to postpone discussion of potentially rezoning a piece of land. The decision came after almost 100 residents packed a meeting room that lacked seating.

The proposal would change the zoning from single-family residential to light industrial, allowing more commercial buildings near several homes.

Residents from the entrance and hallway shouted that they couldn't hear the discussion between the commissioner and the developer, prompting the topic to be postponed.

"I was very disappointed about that because I work third shift and I took off time to be here, I appreciate proper decorum, I would just hope the residents would stay calm," said resident Matthew Streicher.

Streicher believes the area is already developed enough, while some don't think it's a bad idea.

"Like I do understand that some people are upset, but I do see it as an area they're talking about as an eyesore," said Hassan.

Hassan said this would be an economic boost for the area.

The developer from Birmingham shared his current plan, which he says complies with city regulations on lighting and traffic.

But when the meeting concluded, and tensions eased, Taylor Mayor Tim Woolley was able to speak with residents who had stayed.

"I was kind of hoping we would be able to get through the meeting or at least that portion of the meeting, but people are always concerned when it affects their house," said Woolley.

The rezoning topic will be brought back up at the planning commission meeting on July 15. The board will be voting on rezoning, not any building projects.

The city council will make the final decision.