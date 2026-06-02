Residents in Taylor, Michigan, fight against possible rezoning

A group of residents on Holland Road in Taylor, Michigan, say they are now doing everything they can to keep their neighborhood the way it is after some of them received a letter saying the city is considering rezoning their neighborhood.

"People across the street from me could have warehouse front property instead of woods and nice residential homes," said Matthew Streicher.

Streicher, whose family has owned property on Holland Road for more than 100 years, says that has been his concern after he received a letter from the city about a proposed rezoning from residential to light industrial directly behind his home near Wick and Holland roads.

"So that's when I also decided to start knocking on doors around here and saying this is what is going on, we need to speak out and have a voice as to what happens in our backyards, literally," said Streicher.

Streicher told CBS News Detroit that three of his neighbors received that letter, informing residents that there's a possibility of a new cold storage warehouse development if this land is rezoned.

"Nothing that belongs in a neighborhood," said Tim Adkins.

"Heartbreaking, heartbreaking, you know," said Denise Haggadone.

Many who live on Holland Road say this possibility is even more disturbing because of how long everyone has lived on this quaint road. And these same homeowners say that an industrial facility would only bring in more traffic and take away natural green space, most likely hurting their property value as well.

"It's nice to see the wildlife, you know, there's so few places left," said Adkins.

On Tuesday, CBS News Detroit spoke off-camera with City Council Chairman Charley Johnson, who also lives on Holland Road. Johnson says he understands all of his neighbors' concerns and agrees with them.

He says the company proposing this rezoning has every right to do so, and that the planning commission will vote on it Wednesday evening.

"It's sad, I raised my kid here, and he's planning on having this home after I pass or retire or what have you," Haggadone said,

The residents hope to see a big turnout at Wednesday's planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Taylor City Hall.