Taylor Animal Shelter temporarily closes after dog tests positive for parvo

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Animal Shelter temporarily closed after a dog tested positive for canine parvovirus, the city announced Wednesday.

In a notice on its website, the city says officials found the dog acting lethargic with blood in its stool. After testing positive, the shelter immediately closed and all residents and volunteers had to leave the building.

Officials removed the dog from the shelter for care. The shelter will close for 10 to 14 days as the building is being cleaned.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the virus is a contagious disease that can affect all dogs, specifically unvaccinated dogs under 4 months old. It targets the gastrointestinal tracts and spreads through contaminated feces, as well as kennels, food and water bowls, collars, leashes, and the hands and clothing of people.

The city of Taylor says the virus is not contagious to cats.