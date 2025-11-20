Taubman closes Michigan headquarters, will lay off 105, as part of company sale

A company acquisition will result in about 105 jobs lost when The Taubman Company closes its headquarters in Oakland County, Michigan.

Simon Property Group, a real estate investment trust, was recently a partial owner of Taubman and has now taken over full ownership, according to a corporate press release issued Nov. 3.

Taubman owns, manages or leases over 20 shopping centers in the United States and Asia – including Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills, according to its website. Another Southeast Michigan mall, Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, is already part of the Simon portfolio.

"I want to thank everyone at Taubman, present and past, for their contributions to our success over the 75 years since our founding by my father Alfred," Robert Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Taubman Realty Group, said in the press release.

The layoffs at Taubman's corporate office will begin about Jan. 9 at 200 East Long Lake Road, Suite 300, Bloomfield Hills, according to the WARN notice filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.