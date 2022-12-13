SZA announces stop in Detroit for first arena tour

(CBS DETROIT) - SZA will be making her way to Detroit for one of her biggest concerts in the city as part of a 17-city arena tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is scheduled to perform at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Feb. 24. The tour debuts her latest album "SOS" and marks the first time she performed at venues of this size.

SZA will feature special guest Grammy Award nominee Omar Apollo.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Dec. 16 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.