Watch CBS News
Entertainment

SZA announces stop in Detroit for first arena tour

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - SZA will be making her way to Detroit for one of her biggest concerts in the city as part of a 17-city arena tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is scheduled to perform at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Feb. 24. The tour debuts her latest album "SOS" and marks the first time she performed at venues of this size.

SZA will feature special guest Grammy Award nominee Omar Apollo.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Dec. 16 at 313Presents.comLiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.