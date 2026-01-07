Syrian man pleads guilty in Michigan federal court to stealing nearly $200K in Social Security benefits

A Syrian man charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in Social Security Supplemental Security Income benefits has pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Samer Succar pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit to one count of theft of government funds. As part of the plea agreement, Succar agreed to pay $190,825 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

Federal prosecutors say Succar was appointed to receive the benefits on behalf of his mother and was required to notify SSA if his mother's residency had changed that would impact her eligibility. Prosecutors say Succar provided false information, claiming that he and his mother lived in Michigan; however, a federal investigation found that Succar and his mother had not lived in the United States since 2022 and 2003, respectively.

Succar, a naturalized U.S. citizen, resided in his native country of Syria.

"This thief lied about himself and his mother so that he could live in Syria on the back of the hardworking American taxpayer. Americans fund Social Security for our benefit. And Americans are sick and tired of people like this ripping off our country," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said in a statement.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 22.