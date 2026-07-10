Swim Across America Motor City Mile makes waves at Belle Isle to fight cancer

Dozens of swimmers made a splash at Belle Isle Friday morning for the 8th annual Swim Across America Motor City Mile, an open‑water charity swim raising money for cancer research at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.

While the event brought summer energy to the Detroit River, organizers and participants say the swim is about far more than fun. Each lap represents hope for loved ones lost to cancer and for those still fighting across Michigan.

Dozens lined up along the shoreline before diving into the water, united by one shared goal: raising thousands of dollars to support cancer research, prevention and treatment.

For swimmer Sean Kelly, the cause is deeply personal.

"I've been coaching swimming for a long time, and one of my good friends who coached at Wyandotte High School was diagnosed with cancer," Kelly said. "I wanted to swim in his honor."

Others swam in memory of family members. Adam Tyson said the event allows him to honor his grandparents in a meaningful way.

"Both my grandpas died of cancer," Tyson said. "So this is a way to honor them in a way that's fun for me."

Teen swimmer Ada Cavanaugh participated on behalf of her mother's best friend, who recently survived breast cancer. Cavanaugh and her teammates on Team Grosse Pointe Strokes for Hope raised more than $4,000 together.

"It's really special and cool to be able to help make an impact in that kind of way," Cavanaugh said. "It's something you wouldn't normally be able to do."

According to event organizers, the swim raised about $130,000 this year alone. Co‑director Patrick Weiss says that money directly supports innovative cancer research.

"We fund cutting‑edge cancer research, so we take new ideas that haven't been tried yet," Weiss said. "We have a peer review board that will review these projects, and we will fund the seed money to see if we can get those up to the next level. And we've had a couple successes already."

Since its founding, Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million nationwide for cancer research and clinical trials. Organizers say all funds raised at the Motor City Mile stay in Michigan.