Death of 2-week-old baby under investigation in Kalamazoo County

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

Michigan State Police says it is investigating the 2-week-old baby's suspicious death in Kalamazoo County.

At about 6:45 a.m. on May 7, police were called to the 100 block of Henning Street in Comstock Township, where they found the baby not breathing and without a pulse.

The baby was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

State police say no arrests have been made. Once the autopsy and lab results are complete, a report will be sent to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office.