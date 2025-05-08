Watch CBS News
Death of 2-week-old baby under investigation in Kalamazoo County

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police says it is investigating the 2-week-old baby's suspicious death in Kalamazoo County.

At about 6:45 a.m. on May 7, police were called to the 100 block of Henning Street in Comstock Township, where they found the baby not breathing and without a pulse.

The baby was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

State police say no arrests have been made. Once the autopsy and lab results are complete, a report will be sent to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office.

