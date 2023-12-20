Suspects wanted after allegedly stealing from used car dealership in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Suspects are wanted in connection to a larceny at the L.A. Trading car company located at 13300 Joy Road, the Detroit Police Department said.

Suspects stole a catalytic converter and walked away east on Joy, police said.

The larceny happened on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m.

Anyone with information can call 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.