Suspects wanted after allegedly stealing from used car dealership in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Suspects are wanted in connection to a larceny at the L.A. Trading car company located at 13300 Joy Road, the Detroit Police Department said.
Suspects stole a catalytic converter and walked away east on Joy, police said.
The larceny happened on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m.
Anyone with information can call 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
