Suspects wanted after allegedly stealing from used car dealership in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Suspects are wanted in connection to a larceny at the L.A. Trading car company located at 13300 Joy Road, the Detroit Police Department said. 

Suspects stole a catalytic converter and walked away east on Joy, police said. 

The larceny happened on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. 

Anyone with information can call 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.  

First published on December 20, 2023 / 1:26 PM EST

