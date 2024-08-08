Suspects shoot Detroit resident's dog and steal Rolex, purses during home invasion, police say

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for three armed suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion in which the resident's dog was shot and other items were taken.

The Detroit Police Department is searching for three armed male suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion that happened on Glastonbury Road on Aug. 3. They fled in a black Chevrolet Silverado. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at a home in the 20200 block of Glastonbury Road.

Three armed suspects allegedly backed a stolen black Chevrolet Silverado with the Michigan plate ELP4398 into the driveway and then broke into the home, police said.

They went inside the home, shot the homeowner's dog, and stole multiple purses, a Rolex watch and cash before leaving the scene.

Police say the dog was treated for the injuries it sustained after being shot.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.

DetroitRewards.tv is offering a $500 reward for information that moves the case forward. The case number 2408030210 must be included with the tip.