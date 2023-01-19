Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1 on Christmas

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

suspects-vehicle.png
Police say the suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.

Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.

The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

detroit-suspect-in-fatal-shooting-on-christmas.jpg
Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day. Detroit Police Department

First published on January 19, 2023 / 2:27 PM

