Suspect taken into custody after shootout with Detroit police, no one injured

Shots were fired, but no one was injured, as a suspect attempted to flee from Detroit police officers Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of West Grand Boulevard.

Officers reported to the location after a call of a felonious assault, police reported. The suspect attempted to run off when officers approached. He also then fired a weapon at the officers, and the officers returned fire.

No one was struck, the report said.

The suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.