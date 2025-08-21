Watch CBS News
Suspect taken into custody after shootout with Detroit police, no one injured

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Shots were fired, but no one was injured, as a suspect attempted to flee from Detroit police officers Wednesday night. 

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of West Grand Boulevard. 

Officers reported to the location after a call of a felonious assault, police reported. The suspect attempted to run off when officers approached. He also then fired a weapon at the officers, and the officers returned fire. 

No one was struck, the report said. 

The suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered. 

