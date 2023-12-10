Suspect shoots vehicle 14 times near home in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect stood in the grass of a residence in Royal Oak and shot into a vehicle 14 times, Michigan State Police said.

Police responded to Ithaca Street on Dec. 10 around 2:30 a.m. after a caller heard multiple gunshots near their home.

Police said they found a Ford Bronco parked in a driveway with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side.

The vehicle parked next to it was also hit but didn't appear to be the target, the investigation shows.

The owners of the vehicles were unable to provide any possible suspects, according to authorities.

No one was sitting in either of the vehicles at the time of the shooting.

Evidence technicians found shell casing at the scene that will be sent to the lab for processing, police said.