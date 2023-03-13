Police: Suspect injured after shots fired at officers in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police on Monday continue to investigate after one person was injured in a shooting involving officers on Detroit's east side.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of E. Seven Mile Road and Sherwood Street.

In a brief press conference, Police Chief James White says officers from DPD's 11th Precinct were on patrol when occupants in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Seven Mile began shooting at each other. As police attempted to pull a white Ford Expedition, the other vehicle, a brown GMC Yukon, fled the scene.

White says the Expedition continued onto Seven Mile and entered the intersection, scratching another car. The driver then fired shots at officers as they approached the SUV. Officers fired back the suspect is believed to have been struck once.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is in temporary serious condition. White says officers were not injured in the shooting.

Police say the Expedition was registered out of state, and the suspect has an active warrant for fentanyl trafficking in Kansas City.

Police are still searching for the Yukon involved as they work to gather more information on that vehicle.