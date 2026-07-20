Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing guns from Southfield gun store

A suspect is in custody for allegedly stealing guns in broad daylight from a Southfield gun store over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 19, near Eight Mile and Beech Daly roads. Authorities say no charges have been filed yet.

The Southfield Police Department confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody just a few hours after the incident. Officials say that at some point, a gun was triggered, but no one was hurt.

According to William Kusick, the director of Operations of Action Impact, it was around 12:30 p.m. when a man walked into the store and posed as a customer.

"As he was examining firearms, he took those guns, and he ran out the door. That's what happened," Kusick said.

He says one of his employees chased the suspect across Eight Mile Road.

"I think if you steal guns from a gun store, it's not a stretch to think that somebody's going to be injured or killed with those guns, right? So my employee, I think, recognized this and wanted to try and stop it, but was unsuccessful," Kusick said.

Kusick says just two guns were stolen.

"It was a really bad plan by maybe a very bad criminal. The whole thing's like a really bad idea. Just try steal guns from a gun store. That is so that's the only time in 18 years. So that's the level of individual we're talking about," he said.

Kusick says he was unsure if there was an accomplice, but the suspect managed to get away. He says Southfield police officers arrived quickly and began their investigation.

"Southfield police are absolutely outstanding. The city of Southfield is a really bad place to commit a crime because you're going to get caught," Kusick said.

The business owner says one of his guns has been recovered.