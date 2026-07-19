Southfield police seek information about shooting; no reported injuries

Police in Southfield, Michigan, say they're investigating a shooting that happened early on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of Eight Mile and Beech roads around 12:33 p.m. Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

A small portion of Eight Mile Road was temporarily closed while the officers processed the scene, but has since reopened, according to officials.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.