Suspect in custody after standoff in Livonia, police say

A suspect wanted on a felony warrant was taken into custody after a standoff on Tuesday in Livonia, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 35000 block of Pickford Court. Livonia police confirmed that the suspect had a fugitive warrant from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Department of Public Safety in connection with threats. Details on those threats were not immediately released.

Police say officers and U.S. Marshals arrived at the scene, and the suspect hid in his bedroom with a knife. Michigan State Police says its Emergency Support Team also responded to the scene.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and is being taken for a mental health evaluation, according to Livonia police.

"Great work by members of the ES Team to take the suspect into custody," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "There were no injuries to the public, police or the suspect. We want to thank the residents of Livonia for their patience as we worked to resolve this incident peacefully."