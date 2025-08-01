Suspect in 2023 Detroit crime spree gets 27-plus years in federal prison

A man who was charged in connection with a series of robberies and violent crimes in Detroit has been sentenced over 27 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, who presided over Friday's sentencing of Deandre Martece Williams, said that his "utter disregard for human dignity is breathtaking in the worst sense of the word" and referred to the conduct as "nightmarish," according to the report from the U.S. Attorney's Office from the Eastern District of Michigan.

The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Prosecutor's Office worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the federal investigation, which also led authorities to a lead on a cold case under state jurisdiction.

"Deandre Williams is a ruthless predator who used firearms to dominate, violate, and destroy lives," said ATF Special Agent in Charge James Deir. "He didn't just break the law — he shattered families, preyed on the vulnerable, instilled fear, and left a trail of mayhem wherever he went."

2023 crime spree in Detroit

The federal sentence of 327 months in prison was issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm and kidnapping, in connection with a series of armed robberies, shootings and rapes. More specifically, the district attorney's office said that during a three-month time frame in 2023, "Williams victimized fifteen people in eight separate incidents, seriously injuring four people, and raping three at gunpoint."

The victims were typically people who were in parked cars in neighborhood streets. The suspect walked up, pointed a handgun into the door or window during a robbery. Some of the victims were shot at, even injured as they tried to run off.

Authorities then followed up on evidence that linked that series of crimes to an adult kidnapping and rape incident. The victim was held at gunpoint for several hours during that incident.

2012 cold case

The federal investigation led to, but is separate from, a conviction on state charges in a 2012 case.

The district attorney's office said DNA evidence linked Williams to an unsolved 2012 criminal sexual conduct case. He pleaded guilty in Detroit's Third Circuit Court to two counts of criminal sexual conduct, and will serve anywhere from 10 years and 6 months up to 20 years in prison. This time will be served concurrently to the federal case.