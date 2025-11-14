Suspect in 10 shootings in Detroit hospitalized after being shot by police following carjacking, chase

A suspect accused of nine shootings over the last 10 days is in critical condition after being shot by Detroit police Friday afternoon following a carjacking and chase with multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Detroit police, the man, who is accused of participating in 10 shootings, including nine over the last 10 days, was being surveilled by Detroit police and ATF agents Friday afternoon when he left a Detroit home and was followed by law enforcement. The man is a suspect in a non-fatal shooting, as well as shootings at homes and vehicles, police said.

Police say the man carjacked someone at Livernois Avenue and Fullerton Street and drove off. Three ATF agents fired shots at the suspect.

Michigan State Police joined the pursuit of the suspect and performed a PIT maneuver in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cass Avenue, disabling the stolen vehicle.

Detroit police say the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun and was confronted by two Detroit officers, who shot the suspect.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.