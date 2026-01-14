Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody as Hamtramck police investigate armed robbery

Paula Wethington
An arrest has been made in the investigation of a Dec. 28 robbery and assault in the Metro Detroit city of Hamtramck. 

The Hamtramck Police Department said a 32-year-old Eastpointe resident was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and related offenses, pending formal charging by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

"Deputy Chief Mileski would like to thank the men and women of the Hamtramck Police Department for their hard work on this case, particularly the members of the Detective Bureau. Their dedication was instrumental in identifying and apprehending the suspect," the report said. 

