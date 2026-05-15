Suspect shot, killed by police after pointing gun at officers during pursuit in Waterford Township

A man who pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit was fatally shot by police in Waterford Township, authorities say. The suspect has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Madison Heights.

At about 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, Michigan State Police requested assistance from Waterford Township police after a silver Kia drove away from officers and was stopped near Deer Path Trail and Rookery Boulevard.

Township police said the man turned into a neighborhood near Turrillium Lane and Williams Lake Road. The vehicle then crashed into a tree near Apopka Street, sending the car into a grassy marsh, MSP says.

Both agencies say their authorities approached the suspect's vehicle. Officers noticed the man had a weapon and ordered him to put his hands up.

"The suspect failed to comply, raised a handgun while still seated in the vehicle, and pointed it at responding officers. Fearing for their lives, officers fired upon the suspect," Waterford police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to law enforcement or other people.

Neighbors tell CBS News Detroit that they're still processing what unfolded in their typically quiet neighborhood.

"Within five seconds, it was like bang, bang, bang, bang. I couldn't count them, they were so fast. I'm going, should I go out and check my house for bullet holes or something? I don't know, I mean, it was scary last night," said resident Kevin Brady. "Everybody in this subdivision is going to be thinking, 'Wow, what's really safe anymore?'"

"They (police) asked him to put the gun down over and over and over. I mean, they must have said it ten times," resident Scott Whitsitt said. "This is not something that would happen in this neighborhood."

MSP says two troopers and a sergeant who were involved in the shooting are on administrative leave. Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood says officers involved were also placed on leave.

MSP is handling an investigation into state police's involvement, while the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating township police's involvement.