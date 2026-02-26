Suspect accused of trying to run over Huron Township officer, ram police vehicles

Three Huron Township Police Department officers were injured in the apprehension and arrest of a suspect during a pursuit that included the service drive at Carleton Farms Landfill in Wayne County, Michigan.

The Huron Township Department of Public Safety says the incident began with a pursuit by the Taylor Police Department.

A police pursuit on Wednesday in Wayne County caught dashboard images of the suspect driving through residential property on Ash Road. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

Taylor police notified Huron Township police about 1:51 p.m. Wednesday that they were seeking assistance in the pursuit of an armed suspect in a vehicle. Multiple officers from Huron Township responded.

Dashcam video provided by Huron Township Police Department showed the pursuit reaching speeds of 90 mph at times, on a route that included two-lane highways and dirt roads impacted with potholes.

While the pursuit was called off at one point, officers noticed that the suspect had stopped in the 37000 block of Ash Road. Officers yelled "Get out of the car!" but the vehicle turned and sped off. Crashing could be heard on the dashboard video, a situation that police explained that damaged some residential fences.

Huron Township police provided dashcam images of a police pursuit Wednesday where the suspect sped through the service drives at Carleton Farms Landfill. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

The suspect then drove into Carleton Farms Landfill on Clark Road in Sumpter Township, and the video shows the route along the service drive along the landfill around pickups, semitrucks and a dump truck whose crews were in the area.

Police said the suspect "attempted to ram multiple Huron Township police vehicles" during this stage.

Police were able to end a pursuit that led through Carleton Farms Landfill on Wednesday by blocking the lanes. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

The suspect's vehicle was eventually blocked in and police officers rushed towards it, yelling "Get out of the car!" and "Unlock the door!" An officer broke the rear driver's side window before the driver was pulled out and arrested.

Taylor Police Department took the suspect, a 54-year-old Taylor resident, into custody at 2:05 p.m.

Huron Township police said three of their officers had minor injuries as a result of the incident and were treated at the scene by the Huron Township Fire Department.

In the meantime, police went back to the Ash Road scene to get damage reports from the property owners where the pursuit went through their yards. Officers also plan to forward their reports to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.