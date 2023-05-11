Suspect caught on video throwing chair into window of Detroit bar arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - A man seen on video throwing a chair into the window of a bar in Detroit has been arrested.

Detroit police posted an update on Wednesday, two days after the incident happened on May 7 at Cafe d'Mongos Speakeasy. The suspect was arrested for malicious destruction of property.

🚨 ARRESTED 🚨

We have arrested this suspect wanted for the malicious destruction of property in the 1400 block of Griswold that occurred on Sunday, May 7.



Thank you to the community and the dedicated officers who worked together to locate and arrest this suspect. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/FH2kY6BvAk — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 10, 2023

The man can be seen approaching the bar, picking up a chair from an outside table, slinging it at a window and running off. On Monday, the window is boarded u, with the glass sitting in a box as the hole awaits repair.

Owner Larry Mongo told CBS News Detroit he believes the individual who broke the window had pent-up anger.

"What did he do with his anger? He said I'm going to make someone else as sad as I am," Mongo said.

Police did not release the suspect's name or the motive.