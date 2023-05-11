Watch CBS News
Suspect caught on video throwing chair into window of Detroit bar arrested

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man seen on video throwing a chair into the window of a bar in Detroit has been arrested.

Detroit police posted an update on Wednesday, two days after the incident happened on May 7 at Cafe d'Mongos Speakeasy. The suspect was arrested for malicious destruction of property.

The man can be seen approaching the bar, picking up a chair from an outside table, slinging it at a window and running off. On Monday, the window is boarded u, with the glass sitting in a box as the hole awaits repair.

Owner Larry Mongo told CBS News Detroit he believes the individual who broke the window had pent-up anger.

"What did he do with his anger? He said I'm going to make someone else as sad as I am," Mongo said.  

Police did not release the suspect's name or the motive.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 11:33 PM

